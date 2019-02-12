LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has given royal approval to a law that will make it illegal in England and Wales to take "upskirting" photos.
The law will make it a criminal offense to take pictures under a person's clothes without permission.
It is the result of a campaign started by Gina Martin after a man placed a phone between her legs and took a picture of her at a London music festival in 2017.
Martin said Tuesday the welcome change to the law was a "long time coming."
The bill had the backing of Prime Minister Theresa May, who praised campaigners who had advocated for a change in legislation.
Lawbreakers risk being jailed for two years and being put on the sex offenders register. The law takes effect in April.
