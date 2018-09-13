NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.30 to $6
The company reported disappointing results from a study of an imaging compound used in prostate cancer treatment.
Qualcomm Inc., up $2.86 to $74.61
The chipmaker said it will buy back $16 billion in stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Inc., down 45 cents to $18.05
The company said regulators will take an additional three months to review an inhaled Parkinson's disease treatment.
Kroger Co., down $3.15 to $28.58
The grocery chain's sales fell short of analyst estimates.
Tailored Brands Inc., up $2.36 to $26.30
The apparel company said its sales improved in the second quarter.
WageWorks Inc., down $8.15 to $40.95
The provider of health, commuter and other employee benefits said Chairman Joseph Jackson resigned.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., up $3.41 to $130.95
Insurance companies rose as Hurricane Florence weakened before it came ashore.
EOG Resources Inc., down 32 cents to $116.62
Energy companies slipped as a two-day rally in oil and gas prices ended.
