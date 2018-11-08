NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Qualcomm Inc., down $5.16 to $58.05
The chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for its fiscal first quarter.
D.R. Horton Inc., down $3.37 to $34.22
The homebuilder had a weak quarter and said rising prices and mortgages rates are affecting demand.
Monster Beverage Corp., down $1.77 to $54.14
The company said Coca-Cola intends to start selling two energy drinks next year.
TripAdvisor Inc., up $8.86 to $66.93
The travel website company announced a bigger third-quarter profit than Wall Street had expected.
Perrigo Co., down $12.26 to $62.88
The drugmaker cut its annual forecasts after its sales fell short of analyst projections.
Arris International PLC, up $2.89 to $30.68
The wireless modem maker agreed to be bought by telecom equipment maker CommScope for $5.7 billion.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $14.97 to $99.02
The casino operator said its business in Macau has slowed down recently.
Chevron Corp., down $1.51 to $119.36
Energy company stocks extended their losses as the price of oil entered a bear market.
