DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java but didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake on Tuesday was centered 82 kilometers (51 miles) to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles).
The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.
