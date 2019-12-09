ROME — An earthquake struck Tuscany north of Florence on Monday, sending frightened people into the street in the middle of the night and slightly damaging some buildings.

Mayors of towns in the area near the Appennine mountains known as Mugello said there were no injuries from the pre-dawn quake.

The Italian news agency ANSA said a church in the town of Barberino suffered some damage, and minor damage was reported to some houses. State radio said the quake was strongly felt in Florence.

The national geophysics agency said the strongest in a series of temblors was measured at magnitude-4.5 and struck at 4:37 a.m. The epicenter was placed at 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the town of Scarperia.

State railways said the high speed train line between Florence and Bologna was temporarily closed as a precaution. State radio said train service on the line later resumed.

Schools in towns near the epicenter were closed as a precaution while experts checked for structural safety.

Geologists noted that, 100 years ago, a quake some 1,000 times more powerful struck the same area, killing some 100 people..