TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's seismology center says a magnitude 5.7 earthquake has rocked a town in the country's oil-rich southwest.
The Monday report says the quake hit near the town of Masjid Soleiman in Khuzestan province, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.
The town is the place of the first explored oil in Iran and the Middle East.
There is no report on death or injuries in local media, yet.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average.
