TOKYO — A strong earthquake has struck northeastern Japan, but authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says Sunday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. The epicenter was off the northeastern coast of Japan, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the seabed.
The quake shook a wide area of the region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.
Public broadcaster NHK TV says utility companies are checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.
In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a powerful quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: HK protesters hurl objects at police station
The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):
World
Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan skirmishes
Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.
World
Quake hits northeast Japan; officials say no tsunami danger
A strong earthquake has struck northeastern Japan, but authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
World
Report: Iran seizes tanker carrying 'smuggled fuel'
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard seized a ship in the Persian Gulf suspected of carrying smuggled fuel, state media reported Sunday, marking Iran's third seizure of a commercial vessel in recent weeks and the latest show of strength by the paramilitary force amid a spike in regional tensions.
World
Sudanese protesters sign power-sharing deal with military
Sudan's pro-democracy movement signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council on Sunday aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.