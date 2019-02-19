SUSSEX, Wis. _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.
The printing company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.19 billion.
Quad/Graphics expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.25 billion.
Quad/Graphics shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.53, a decrease of 34 percent in the last 12 months.
