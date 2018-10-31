SUSSEX, Wis. _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 45 cents per share.
The printing company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.
Quad/Graphics expects full-year revenue of $4.2 billion.
Quad/Graphics shares have declined 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUAD
