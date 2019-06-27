SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valeri Qazaishvili scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Qazaishvili opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. After San Jose played a quick corner kick, he flicked it over goalkeeper Joe Willis. In the 75th minute, Tommy Thompson sent a cross through traffic and Qazaishvili created space to slot it past Willis for his third goal of the season.
San Jose (6-6-4) extended its unbeaten streak to five games. Houston (7-5-3) is winless in four games.
Chris Wondolowski nearly made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute, but Willis knocked the header wide. Magnus Eriksson sailed an open shot over the crossbar three minutes later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Perry, Pavelski among veteran NHL free agents to watch
The goodbye came quickly if respectfully for Anaheim Ducks veteran Corey Perry.After a knee injury limited the 34-year-old forward to 31 games, general manager Bob…
Twins
LEADING OFF: All-Star starters announced, Kimbrel joins Cubs
A look at what's happening around the majors today:STAR-GAZINGStarters for the All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland will be announced at 7 p.m. EDT,…
Lynx
Expanding roles keeping Catchings busy in post-retirement
Tamika Catchings still follows the old routine.
MN United
Altidore scores in first start in 20 months, US tops Panama
Jozy Altidore made an impression in first return to the United States' starting lineup.
TV & Media
ESPN anchor Bob Ley retires after 40 years with network
Bob Ley, a fixture at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has decided to step away. The 64-year-old Ley announced his retirement Wednesday.…