Sir Nick Faldo is a six-time major championship winner, CBS golf analyst, knight bachelor and wine lover. He is guest of honor at Interlachen Country Club on Monday night at Taste Fore the Tour, the launch of a golf spinoff to the popular Taste of the NFL that local restaurateur Wayne Kostroski started in Minneapolis at the 1992 Super Bowl.

The culinary fundraiser features Andrew Zimmern and other local celebrity chefs, hosts Michele Tafoya, Matt Birk and Ben Leber and sports stars. It benefits Twin Cities-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (veap.org). It also tees off 3M Open tournament week in Blaine for which Faldo will provide commentary on CBS' coverage. He discussed wine, golf and the return of an annual PGA Tour event to Minnesota for the first time in 50 years:

Q: Why this cause?

A: We know the Tour is a great bunch. They're always doing things for a really good cause, so we created Taste Fore the Tour to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief for local families. I travel the world, the numbers in America you would not believe: One in six kids undernourished or underfed each day.

Q: Do you consider yourself a "foodie."

A: I love my food. I believe in eating healthy, good-quality food. My doctor told me when I first went out on tour, 'A little bit of everything, but that's all.' I've done that. I've lived a healthy life and hopefully it looks after you.

Q: You've tried branding your own wines. Are you serving Faldo Wines on Monday?

A: I believe we've managed to get some over. We're trying to resurrect the Faldo Wines because the wines are very nice. I'm no more than a 'Wow, that wine tastes good with that food' guy. That's my standard, as simple as that. I don't claim to be a connoisseur or understand the industry of making wines. But I know what I like.

Q: You, Ernie Els, Greg Norman, David Frost, Annika Sorenstam, Luke Donald and others have, or had, their own wineries or labels. What's with golfers and wine?

A: It's the social side. You were always brought up with golf-club social life, weren't you? The club members love to drink. Now golf clubs have proper chefs and very good food. It's not the old days when you only had snacks at the club.

Q: Have you owned a winery or do you put your name with wineries and wines you like?

A: I've never owned any vines. My son's probably kicking me, 'You could have done that, dad. You could have bought a nice chunk of England.' We could have a river running through it and a vineyard. Dad screwed up here and there.

Q: Do you have any Minnesota memories playing the 1991 U.S. Open and 2002 PGA at Hazeltine?

A: I really enjoyed that course. I thought I should have done better and never did. (T-16 in 1991, T-60 in 2002). I don't know why. Should have and could have. Unfortunately, I haven't got any great memories.

Q: How about the 2016 Ryder Cup and Sunday's Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed singles match?

A: Yes, yes, of course. I did commentary for the Golf Channel. That was incredible atmosphere, wasn't it? I've never seen two guys scream at each other like that. You wear yourself out using up emotion you rarely show like that in golf.

Q: Brooks Koepka, Phil, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, among others, have committed to play the 3M Open. What do you think of the field?

A: First-time event, it's good. Guys will want to play and then head over to Ireland for the Open. I always watch the weather for that for a laugh. You better get over and get prepared for that,

Q: An Open hasn't been to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush since 1951. How will it show?

A: Well, it's a great golf course, a very compact links. The atmosphere will be off the charts. The hardest thing will be the weather. No exaggeration, you put your waterproofs on and your umbrella up six times a round.

Q: Given the crowds that turn out for the majors, are you surprised Minnesota hasn't had a regular tour event in 50 years?

A: You're very fortunate in America. They play 40 events and still miss some of the real great spots. That's the beauty of the tour. I don't know the course. I will get in early and get to see it. It should be a great event.