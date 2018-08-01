REDDING, Calif. — Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a wildfire has been found safe.
Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python named Eres slithered out of the bin Saturday.
During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors — though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.
She tells the Record Searchlight newspaper that Eres was discovered Monday coiled up in a milk crate.
She says the snake is doing well.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.