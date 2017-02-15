– Andrew Puzder’s bid to become the next secretary of labor appeared on the verge of collapse Wednesday, with up to a dozen Republican senators now uncertain whether they’ll back the fast-food executive.

But top Republican leaders vowed to press on with a confirmation hearing set for Thursday.

“Nothing has changed,” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters after senators met privately at the Capitol.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., one of the undecided senators, said the hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee should go on as planned.

“I think we should continue the conversation until all of our questions have been answered,” Scott said. “We are in the process.”

And Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., another of the undecided, declined to answer questions but said: “I’m going to the hearing tomorrow.”

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said he was uncertain if the reports were true but added, “Obviously, if there aren’t the votes there to confirm, there’s no sense having a vote.”

Four of the uncommitted Republicans — Scott, Isakson, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — sit on the labor committee.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the panel, said in an interview with McClatchy on Tuesday that Puzder should withdraw to avoid a bruising embarrassment Thursday.

“I think a lot is going to come out, and every senator is going to have ask themselves: ‘Is this the kind of person I want to refer my constituent to as overseeing the workplace policies in this country?’ ” Murray said. “My message to Senator Scott, or any senator at this point, is to really look at this man’s record and the policies he has promoted in the workplace.”

As the hearing drew closer, Puzder’s support in the GOP appeared to waver.

CNN first reported Wednesday that several unnamed top Republican senators had asked Trump to withdraw Puzder’s name.