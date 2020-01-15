MOSCOW —
Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing his state of the nation address on the need to encourage population growth.
Speaking Wednesday before top officials and lawmakers, Putin said that the authorities need to do more to encourage new births and support young families.
He emphasized that low incomes remain a key obstacle to population increase. Russia's population currently stands at about 147 million.
The Russian leader that the nation is currently facing the consequences of the post-Soviet economic meltdown that resulted in a steep drop in new births.
Putin promised that the government would offer additional subsidies to families that have children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
German economic growth slows to 0.6% in 2019, worst in years
The German economy grew by 0.6% last year, its worst performance since 2013, as export growth slowed and manufacturing was weak.
World
Sudan reopens airspace after end of armed mutiny; 2 killed
Sudan said it reopened its airspace on Wednesday after an armed revolt from within its security forces shut down the capital's airport for hours and left at least two people dead.
World
Environmental issues top worries for those heading to Davos
Environmental issues dominate the global risks for top decision-makers over the coming decade, organizers of next week's World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos said Wednesday.
World
Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials 'lied' on crash
Iran's president warned Wednesday that European soldiers in the Mideast "could be in danger" after three nations challenged Tehran over breaking the limits of its nuclear deal. Tehran's top diplomat meanwhile acknowledged that Iranians "were lied to" for days following the Islamic Republic's accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people.
World
China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans
The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot be ruled out, though the risk of transmission at the moment appears to be low, Chinese officials said Wednesday.