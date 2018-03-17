BOSTON — The purported prison identification card of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger is on the auction block.
Lelands.com is selling the badge, which features Bulger's picture, birthday and Federal Bureau of Prisons ID number. Lelands wouldn't explain how it obtained the card, saying the person who provided it wished to remain anonymous.
The 88-year-old is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.
The highest bid for the ID as of Saturday morning was more than $1,600. Bidding closes on March 23.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
2 weeks of odd news: 'Dead' men; brides and Fiona's flame
MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ARTSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?A South Korean…
National
New Mexico nuke repository studied for plutonium storage
The U.S. Department of Energy has commissioned a national group of scientists to study the viability of diluting surplus weapons-grade plutonium and storing it permanently at the federal government's underground repository in New Mexico.
Nation
Texas authorities: At least 12 arrested for animal ritual
Authorities in Texas have arrested at least a dozen people for animal cruelty after interrupting what they believe was ritual sacrifice.
Variety
The Latest: Pence joins Savannah's St. Patrick's Day party
The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Savannah (all times local):
Home & Garden
Wisconsin group works to repurpose urban wood
A Wisconsin organization is working to connect woodworkers and builders with diseased trees that typically end up in landfills after being cut down.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.