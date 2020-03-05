Desperate for some sort of spark, Monticello coach Eric Nelson instructed his players to fire pucks at the Hermantown net in every possible scenario. Dump-ins included.

But not even Nelson could have dreamed a backhand flip from center would reach the back of the net

“That’s pure luck, to be honest with you,” Nelson said about junior Riley Ronayne’s third-period prayer from just inside the center ice line that accounted for the Moose’s lone goal in a 7-1 loss.

Ronayne’s “shot” sailed in a high arc that Hermantown goaltender Jacob Backstrom initially tracked well enough to stop with his blocker. But the puck glanced almost straight in the air and Backstrom lost sight of it before in dropped to the ice behind his back.

The goal had little to no effect on the game — Hermantown was well on its way to victory — but it most certainly is destined for tourney blooper reels for years to come.

“I felt bad for him the way that one went in,” Hermantown coach Pat Andrews said. “It went up high, and it’s hard when there’s not people in the stands here, those dark green seats you can lose pucks.”

Backstrom was otherwise flawless, making 17 saves before departing in favor of backup David Rutka with 5:32 remaining.

“He was great for us,” Andrews said about Backstrom.