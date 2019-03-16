Students planning to catch up on “Game of Thrones” during class at Purdue University will have to find new ways to entertain themselves.

When students return from spring break Monday, they will find access to Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Pandora and other streaming services blocked in academic buildings on the West Lafayette, Ind., campus if they’re using university Wi-Fi. System updates to Apple devices also will be banned.

The prohibition is the result of a pilot program run by Purdue during the fall that blocked student access to five streaming sites in four lecture halls. Since then, the program has been extended to other academic spaces on campus, and the list of banned services has grown. University officials said they are not aware of other schools with similar bans.

Students will have restricted access to streaming services over Wi-Fi in lecture halls, classrooms and labs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residence halls and other social spaces on campus will not be affected. Students will still be able to access streaming sites anywhere on campus using cellular plans.

The ban was driven by a desire to free up bandwidth for academic purposes, said Mark Sonstein, executive director of information technology infrastructure at Purdue. An analysis conducted by the IT department in 2016 concluded that just 4 percent of internet traffic over the Wi-Fi network in the university’s life sciences building came from academic sites such as Blackboard, the campus’ learning management system. In lecture halls, where classes can surpass 300 students, some professors said they couldn’t lead online class activities because a few students were streaming music or videos during class.

Students have been generally receptive to the ban, Sonstein said. “They understand that access to online resources for learning is important,” he said.

Administrators have received positive feedback from faculty, too. Professors have the option to temporarily lift the ban in their classroom if students need to use streaming services for a classroom activity. During the pilot program, Sonstein said, “The only complaint we had was, ‘Why isn’t it in my classroom yet?’ ”

Kelly Blanchard, an economics professor at Purdue, said the prohibition helps students who have been distracted by classmates using streaming services in class.

“I can’t think of a reason in my class that they would need to access iTunes and Netflix,” Blanchard said. “The students get that there’s no educational need for streaming service, that it’s more of a cost to students around you.”