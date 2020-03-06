– Ae’Rianna Harris had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to lead ninth-seeded Purdue to a 72-63 victory over eighth-seeded Michigan State on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten women’s tournament.

The Boilermakers (18-13) ended a three-game losing streak and will face top-seeded Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

No one has won more Big Ten tournament games than Purdue, which is 45-16 all-time.

Taryn McCutcheon had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (16-14). McCutcheon increased her program-record assist total to 582.

In Friday’s other quarterfinals, second-seeded Northwestern will play No. 7 Michigan; No. 3 Iowa, the defending tournament champion, will play No. 6 Ohio State; and No. 4 Indiana will play No. 5 Rutgers.

Northwestern (26-3), which shared the regular-season title with Maryland (25-4), has its highest tournament seed in program history. It has never advanced past the semifinals.

Michigan 81, Nebraska 75: Amy Dilk scored 22 points and Naz Hillmon added 20 as the Wolverines (20-10) defeated the Huskers (17-13) after trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half.

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55: Arella Guirantes scored 27 points for the Scarlet Knights (22-8) in their victory over the Badgers (12-19). Imani Lewis had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin.

News services