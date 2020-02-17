Purdue (14-12, 7-8) vs. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue goes for the season sweep over Wisconsin after winning the previous matchup in West Lafayette. The teams last met on Jan. 24, when the Boilermakers shot 45 percent from the field and went 9 for 19 from 3-point territory en route to the 70-51 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wisconsin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trice has directly created 42 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. Trice has 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Purdue is 5-0 when it makes 11 or more 3-pointers and 9-12 when it falls short of that total. Wisconsin is 9-0 when it makes at least 10 from 3-point range and 6-10 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-lowest figure in the country. The Wisconsin offense has produced just 66.4 points through 25 games (ranked 275th among Division I teams).