Purdue (1-1) vs. Marquette (1-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue visits Marquette in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Jahaad Proctor has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Purdue went 10-5 against programs outside its conference, while Marquette went 11-3 in such games.