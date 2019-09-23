Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says the playing status of starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar will be determined later this week.

A concussion kept Sindelar out of the Boilermakers' 34-13 loss to TCU on Sept. 14. Purdue (1-2) had a bye last weekend but Sindelar has not yet cleared the concussion protocol.

Sindelar was leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 932 yards passing and was tied for the national lead with nine touchdown passes when he suffered the injury Sept. 7 against Vanderbilt.

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer replaced Sindelar in the lineup against TCU and was 13 of 29 with 181 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Purdue opens Big Ten play by hosting Minnesota (3-0) on Saturday.