ATLANTA — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he locked his puppy in a locker at an Atlanta gym during a tour.

WGCL-TV reports that a man hid his two-month old puppy in his gym bag before stashing it in a locker during his tour as a prospective member at an LA Fitness in the city's midtown area. Another gym member heard the cries of the puppy inside the locker and notified management who broke in the locker and contacted the police.

The television station reports that as police arrived, the man left the gym with his pup in tow. Officers questioned him, and he admitted to putting his dog in the locker.

Officers charged him with cruelty to animals and allowed him to leave with his puppy.