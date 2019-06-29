The mournful, pleading, eyebrows-up expression dogs make is so familiar that we have made it into an idiom: puppy-dog eyes.

A new study suggests it’s yet another example of dogs’ ability to communicate with people, one that evolved as the animals were domesticated from ancient wolves at least 15,000 years ago.

A specific muscle causes the inner-eyebrow raise that makes dogs’ eyes appear bigger and more infant-like and produces a look similar to one humans make when sad. The researchers found that while six deceased dogs they dissected uniformly possessed this muscle, four dissected wolves either did not have it or barely did. They also found that 27 shelter dogs in the United Kingdom did the eyebrow-raise far more often and intensely when interacting with strangers than did nine wolves at wildlife parks.

This suggests ancient canines with expressive eyebrows might have elicited nurturing from humans, the authors wrote, and that care would have given the animals a selection advantage that allowed them to pass on puppy-dog eyes to their descendants. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

“What is so provocative about this finding is the likelihood that our unconscious biases shaped the evolution of the dog’s eye musculature,” said Brian Hare, a Duke University evolutionary anthropologist. “The presence of these anatomical differences between wolves and dogs is a smoking gun for the role of our desire to cooperate and communicate with dogs being a driving force in dog evolution.”

The new research built on the authors’ previous work examining this muscle movement in dogs. One study found shelter dogs that performed the inner eyebrow raise were adopted more quickly than those that did not. Another study found that dogs make puppy-dog eyes more when people are looking.

Like all the physical variation seen in a species humans essentially engineered, the development of this dog eye muscle happened astonishingly fast, said Anne Burrows, a biological anthropologist at Duquesne University.

When it comes to human-dog connections, eyes are important. Dogs make eye contact with people when a problem stumps them; wolves do not. Researchers have found that when they’re gazing into each others’ eyes, both humans and dogs experience a rise in levels of oxytocin — the “love hormone.” The same things happens when mothers and babies make eye contact.

The new study also identified another facial difference between wolves and dogs. A muscle that pulls the eyelids toward the ears, which Burrows said happens when dogs are panting and almost appear to be “smiling,” was present in all the dogs dissected except the Siberian husky, an ancient breed that is more closely related to wolves. Three of four wolves dissected had it, but it was thinner and probably weaker, the study said.

The finding raises the possibility that puppy-dog eyes aren’t something humans chose, but instead that they were a byproduct of domestication. A study on silver fox domestication has demonstrated that certain physical traits — floppy ears, curly tails, mottled coat colors — come along for the ride when people select the tamest animals for breeding.