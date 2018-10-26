When you think of fall colors, what comes to mind? Red, yellow, orange? While there are certainly a number of fabulous fall colors, for many the challenge lies in how to use these colors purposefully in decor.

Fall for yellow

Yellow and all its shades, tints and tones is popular for fall. From chartreuse to mustard yellow and shades in between, yellow can be used in the fall and beyond. Not sure what colors will blend with yellow? Try neutral foundation colors such as brown, black and white. Don't forget that finishes such as gold and brass are part of the yellow family and can work well in most homes.

Warm with orange

Orange is a happy color that can help brighten and lighten a space while also adding a sense of warmth. Lighter shades of orange can work well in children's rooms, while darker, richer tones can add a sense of elegance in living rooms and other social areas such as family rooms.

Blend with brown

Ruby red adds luxury and drama to this kitchen area. (Design Recipes) ORG XMIT: 1239932

Brown is a great foundation color and to many, a softer alternative to black. Brown can be used in many ways in a home, whether through the use of a wood finish or furniture or with the help of accessories and accents. Considered a neutral color, brown pairs well with other colors, or even different tints, tones and shades of brown in the same room. Looking for suggestions? Pastel colors such as powder pink or soft blue can be strong pairings. Finishes such as brass and chrome also work well.

Punch it up with red

Strong and bold, red is a statement color. Red works well as a pop of color in a space. As such, it pairs best with light colors or neutrals such as white, taupe or gray. When it comes to red, don't be afraid to use it in unexpected areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Comeback black

A longtime staple for interior designers and decorators, black is making a bold comeback. Strong and dominant, black can add luxury and richness to nearly any space, but it should be used sparingly. For example, in a bedroom, two nightstands with a black finish will work well, but adding in a black dresser may overwhelm. Black also works well as an accent color. Two to three black accents in a room, whether through the use of lighting, artwork or accessories, can work beautifully.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.﻿