SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.
Officials said Tuesday that they expect to obtain a total of $400 million in federal funds for the project, pending approval by federal officials.
The local government said it already has received $5.7 million to help pay for environmental studies, debris removal and the cost of hiring a demolition company.
Maria struck the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm in September 2017 and it's estimated to have caused more than $100 billion in damage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN adopts weak resolution on sexual violence in conflict
The U.N. Security Council has approved a watered-down resolution on combatting sexual violence in conflicts after eliminating language on providing "sexual and reproductive health care" to survivors of rape and abuse to get U.S. support.
World
Puerto Rico to demolish 16K structures damaged by Maria
Puerto Rico's government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.
World
Sri Lanka bombing victims were from at least 12 countries
More than 300 people were killed in bombings of churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Sri Lankan authorities say at least 31 foreigners died in the attacks.
World
In camp of diehard IS supporters, some women express regrets
The women say it was misguided religious faith, naivete, a search for something to believe in or youthful rebellion. Whatever it was, it led them to travel across the world to join the Islamic State group.
World
Egypt voters approve referendum extending president's rule
Voters in Egypt approved constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030, election officials said Tuesday, a move that critics fear will cement his authoritarian rule eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.