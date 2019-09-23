SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is canceling classes and closing public agencies as Tropical Storm Karen approaches the U.S. territory and threatens to unleash heavy flooding in the island's eastern region.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Monday that she has activated the National Guard and she urged people in flood-prone areas to seek shelter.

Karen was located 195 miles (310 kilometers) south of St. Croix and moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph) near midday Monday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is expected to hit Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain is expected with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in isolated areas.

A tropical storm warning also is in effect for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.