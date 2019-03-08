SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican singer Farruko has pleaded guilty to not declaring nearly $52,000 in cash discovered in his luggage and shoes when he arrived in the U.S. territory from the Dominican Republic last year.
The well-known reggaeton and trap singer, whose real name is Carlos Efren Reyes, is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
He was detained at the territory's airport in March 2018 after arriving by helicopter and was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Farruko had told reporters at the time that he was singing in the Dominican Republic and forgot to report the money. He entered his plea on Thursday.
