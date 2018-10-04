SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's government says it has repaired 80 percent of stoplights across the U.S. territory since Hurricane Maria hit more than a year ago.
Officials said crews will now be targeting 200 intersections that remain in the dark as Puerto Ricans complain about ongoing accidents.
The island's Department of Transportation and Public Works said Thursday that more than $16 million in federal funds is helping to finance 18 ongoing projects.
Legislators have called for powering stoplights and streetlights with solar panels as the island rebuilds from the Category 4 storm.
Maria caused more than an estimated $100 billion in damage and destroyed the island's electrical grid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rising interest rates send stocks skidding; tech plunges
Global stocks fell Thursday as interest rates in the U.S. continued to rise. Technology and internet companies skidded and the Nasdaq composite took its biggest loss in three months.
World
West accuses Russian spy agency of scores of attacks
The West unleashed an onslaught of new evidence and indictments Thursday accusing Russian military spies of hacking so widespread that it seemed to target anyone, anywhere who investigates Moscow's involvement in an array of criminal activities — including doping, poisoning and the downing of a plane.
World
The Latest: Russian envoy rejects reports of cybercrimes
The Latest on a new wave of global cyberattacks blamed on Russia (all times local):
World
As Syria urges refugees' return, UN takes more cautious tone
While Syria's government is encouraging refugees to return to their war-wracked country, the United Nations' top official there said Thursday that the millions who fled need to evaluate for themselves whether it's safe and feasible to go home.
World
Taxi receipt, records appear to link alleged hackers to GRU
April 12 was supposed to be another day on the job for Alexei Morenets, the balding 41-year-old alleged to be an on-site hacking specialist for Russian military intelligence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.