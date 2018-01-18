SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico have reopened 12 nature reserves and protected areas nearly four months after Hurricane Maria.

The island's Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that sites now open to the public include Caja de Muertos island off Puerto Rico's south coast and the dry forest of Guanica in the southwest region.

Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tania Vazquez said Hurricane Maria caused millions of dollars in damage to areas that crews have been cleaning up in recent months. Several protected areas remain closed.

The agency oversees 34 nature reserves, 20 state forests and five wildlife refuges.