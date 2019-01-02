SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican officials say a police officer took about 30 employees hostage at a credit union on the island, then surrendered peacefully after a couple of hours. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Police say officer Gabriel Hernandez entered the Caribbean Federal Credit Union in Guaynabo near the U.S. territory's capital Wednesday and made unspecified demands. Authorities say other police arrived and were able to evacuate most of the hostages. He later gave himself up.
It was not immediately clear if Hernandez had a lawyer to comment on the case.
The FBI is helping investigate the case. No charges have been filed.
