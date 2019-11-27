SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested the stepdaughter of a woman killed last month in a drive-by shooting while in her car with her two biological daughters.
Police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Keishla Pérez was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Two other men have already been charged in the case.
It was not immediately clear if Pérez had an attorney.
Hilda Padilla was shot in the head on Sept. 30 in the capital of San Juan. Her daughters, ages 8 and 17, were not injured.
Police have not yet provided a motive.
France's defense minister Florence Parly arrived in northern Mali on Wednesday after a helicopter collision killed 13 French soldiers fighting Islamic State group-linked extremists, while some in the West African country debated France's military presence.
Pope taps former Bank of Italy exec to head watchdog agency
Pope Francis has tapped a Bank of Italy executive to take over the Vatican's financial intelligence unit following a scandal that resulted in the Vatican being suspended from an international anti-money laundering network.
In Lebanon, financial collapse and security concerns loom
Hundreds of Lebanese women marched across a former front line in the Lebanese capital Wednesday carrying white roses and Lebanese flags to denounce overnight clashes between rival groups that injured dozens of people. They pledged no return to civil war.
Argentine bishop appears at court hearing on abuse charges
An Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis has appeared voluntarily for a court hearing ahead of a trial on charges of sexual abuse of two former seminarians. It's one of several cases that have shaken the church in the pope's homeland.