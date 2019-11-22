SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Crews are painting the historic governor's mansion in Puerto Rico's capital to match its original color from the 16th century.
Officials said Friday that 130 coats of paint were extracted from the mansion's walls during a 2015 project to identify the original grey color.
The currently baby blue mansion is known as the Palacio de Santa Catalina and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The mansion was last painted was after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.
