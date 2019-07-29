SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The unprecedented resignation of Puerto Rico's governor after days of massive island-wide protests has thrown the U.S. territory into a full-blown political crisis.

Less than four days before Gov. Ricardo Rosselló steps down, no one knows who will take his place. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, his constitutional successor, said Sunday she doesn't want the job. The next in line would be Education Secretary Eligio Hernández, a largely unknown bureaucrat.

Rosselló's party says it wants him to nominate a successor before he steps down, but Rosselló has said nothing about his plans, time is running out and some on the island are even talking about the need for more federal control.

On Monday, protesters gathered once more, this time to demand that Vázquez not assume the governorship.