Puddles This Week - Real Warm Front Next Week

By Paul Douglas

Time has slowed down, another symptom of global pandemic pandemic. A society that loves to plan, schedule and collaborate is living one day at a time, tethered to our screens, hoping the news gets better soon.

At least winter is over. In an act of reckless defiance I just pulled out my driveway stakes and removed the winter floor mats from my car. Spasms of chilly air and slush are inevitable, but the maps look springy.

This will be a cool, drippy week with clouds today, followed by a showery rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Friday, before we dry out and cool off next weekend.

I'm not going out on much of a limb predicting early greening of lawns and ice coming off area lakes 2-3 weeks earlier than the last couple of springs.

A welcome surge of warmth arrives next week with highs in the 60s, chirping birds and a spring in your step. In fact models show a distinct warm bias into April. I predict fresh air and long walks. Just stay 6 feet apart. And don't hug any strangers, OK?

_____________________________________________