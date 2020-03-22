The extended forecast through the week ahead shows fairly mild temps continuing through the last full week of the month. Note that several days this week could warm into the 50s with the potential of near 60F highs by Sunday.
Puddles This Week - Real Warm Front Next Week
By Paul Douglas
Time has slowed down, another symptom of global pandemic pandemic. A society that loves to plan, schedule and collaborate is living one day at a time, tethered to our screens, hoping the news gets better soon.
At least winter is over. In an act of reckless defiance I just pulled out my driveway stakes and removed the winter floor mats from my car. Spasms of chilly air and slush are inevitable, but the maps look springy.
This will be a cool, drippy week with clouds today, followed by a showery rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Friday, before we dry out and cool off next weekend.
I'm not going out on much of a limb predicting early greening of lawns and ice coming off area lakes 2-3 weeks earlier than the last couple of springs.
A welcome surge of warmth arrives next week with highs in the 60s, chirping birds and a spring in your step. In fact models show a distinct warm bias into April. I predict fresh air and long walks. Just stay 6 feet apart. And don't hug any strangers, OK?
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 3-8. High: 46.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 39.
TUESDAY: Milder with rain showers. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 54.
WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, a cool breeze. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 49.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 45.
FRIDAY: Rain may end as slush snow at night. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 36. High: 44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and raw. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 42.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 50.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
March 23rd
1966: A snowstorm brings a foot of snow to southern Minnesota.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
March 23rd
Average High: 45F (Record: 83F set in 1910)
Average Low: 27F (Record: -4F set in 1965)
Record Rainfall: 1.18" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: 11.6" set in 1966
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
March 23rd
Sunrise: 7:09am
Sunset: 7:30pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 21 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 9 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hour & 1 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for March 23rd at Midnight
0.1 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Mercury, the solar system’s innermost planet, reaches its maximum elongation from the sun for the year on March 24, 2020. This world now resides a whopping 27.8 degrees west of the sun, placing Mercury in the morning sky before sunrise. Looking ahead, Mercury will reach its maximum elongation in the evening sky on October 1, 2020 (25.8 degrees east of the sun). Mercury presents 6 greatest elongations in 2020, three in the evening sky and three in the morning sky. Because Mercury’s orbit is quite eccentric (oblong), Mercury’s greatest elongations are far from equal throughout the year, varying from about 18 to 28 degrees. We list all of Mercury’s greatest elongations for 2020:"
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
__________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 35 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the middle of March is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially in Mississippi and Alabama.