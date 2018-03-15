ST. PAUL, Minn. — Enbridge Energy is going before Minnesota regulators in hopes of clearing a significant hurdle in the company's plans to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to classify the project's final environmental review as adequate. In December, the PUC ruled it wasn't and asked for more information.

Thursday's meeting isn't the final step for the project, which has sparked opposition from American Indian tribes and others concerned about possible leaks.

An administrative law judge must still issue findings on whether the project is necessary. The PUC would then take a final vote.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says its existing Line 3 can run at only half its original capacity because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking.