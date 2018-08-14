EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — A longtime newspaper executive and publisher of two eastern Ohio newspapers has died after a lengthy illness.
The East Liverpool Review reports 67-year-old Larry Dorschner passed away at his home Sunday. Dorschner was publisher of The Review and the Lisbon Morning Journal.
Dorschner became a group publisher for Ogden Newspapers in 2005. He'd been publisher of the Morning Journal since 2000 and The Review since last year.
His career included a stint as publisher of Gateway Community Newspapers in Pittsburgh; advertising consultant and publisher for Thomson Newspapers in the Kansas City, Missouri, area; and publisher of Ohio's Town Crier Community Newspapers.
Dorschner was a native of New Ulm, Minnesota, and a graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Jamie; and grandson, Ben.
