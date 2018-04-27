NEW YORK — Two beloved novels are coming this fall in special culinary editions, as curated by Martha Stewart, among others.

Penguin Young Readers is launching a cookbook/literary series called "Puffin Plated," the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. The first two releases are Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice: The Classic Novel with Recipes for Modern Teatime Treats by Martha Stewart" and Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol: The Classic Novel with Recipes for Your Holiday Menu by Giada de Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, and Trisha Yearwood."

Both volumes will be released in October. They will be illustrated and in full color, with a "themed menu of recipes" from well-known chefs.