NEW YORK — Linda Fairstein has been dropped by her publisher as fallout continues for the former Central Park 5 prosecutor over the wrongful conviction of five teens for a 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger.

On Friday, Dutton spokeswoman Amanda Walker confirmed a statement that the publisher's customer service line has been giving to inquiring callers, saying that it had "terminated its relationship" with the best-selling crime novelist. Fairstein's most recent book, "Blood Oath," came out in March.

There has been renewed outcry regarding Fairstein's role in the case following the release last month of Netflix's "When They See Us," a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the trial.

Fairstein had already resigned from at least two nonprofit boards as backlash intensified.