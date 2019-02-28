LOS ANGELES — A publicist for "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalized.
Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.
Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.
Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."
