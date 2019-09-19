NEW DELHI — Commuters in India's capital are facing difficulties as much of the city's public transportation, including private buses, auto-rickshaws and some ride-hailing services, remains off the roads to protest a sharp increase in traffic fines.
The government hopes a new Motor Vehicles Act will bring order to India's chaotic roads with an almost tenfold increase in fines for traffic offenses.
The minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, says higher fines are needed to improve the appalling safety record for India's roads, where more than 100,000 people are killed and nearly 500,000 injured in accidents every year.
