Officials from the state Department of Public Safety are hitting the road this summer to collect feedback designed to aid law enforcement recruitment efforts.

The department will poll residents around the state on what character traits they associate with trust in police officers. It will occur in a series of 90-minute listening sessions that start Tuesday in Rochester. Commissioner John Harrington said the feedback will help guide the state in recruiting and hiring for agencies such as the Minnesota State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement.

"Our hope is that intentionally involving the community in this process will result in an increased level of trust and provide a framework that other police departments around the state may wish to follow," Harrington said.

Rochester's Century Senior High School is serving as the first leg of a campaign slated to extend beyond late August. Other sessions are planned for Burnsville, Maple Grove, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Duluth, International Falls, Minneapolis, Thief River Falls and Marshall.

The announcement follows the introduction of a new working group led by Harrington and Attorney General Keith Ellison that will be focused on fatal police encounters. The 16-member group of law enforcement, community members and academics is scheduled to first meet publicly on Aug. 17.

Stephen Montemayor