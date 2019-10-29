The city of Minneapolis will hold three public meetings at City Hall to allow residents to weigh in on the proposed 2020 city budget. Comments will also be accepted on the city's website.

The meetings will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:05 p.m. All meetings will be held in Room 317.

The mayor's recommended 2020 budget is $1.6 billion. Property taxes account for about 23% of the budget.

Mayor Jacob Frey won approval last month from the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation for a 6.95% increase in the property tax levy.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board had requested a larger levy hike, saying youth programming was at risk without a greater increase. The Park Board amendment failed, however, and at a budget hearing earlier this month, Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura said higher fees and reduced services are likely for the city's parks system as a result.

Frey, who opposed the higher levy hike for the parks, said the approved tax levy would give the city's parks system the funding it needs to maintain current programs.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget Dec. 11.

Budget hearings are broadcast on Minneapolis City Council TV and archived on the City of Minneapolis YouTube channel.