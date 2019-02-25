NEW YORK — Psychologist and best-selling author Adam Grant has a picture book coming out in October.
Dial Books for Young Readers announced Monday that Grant teamed with his wife, Allison Sweet Grant, and illustrator Diana Schoenbrun on "The Gift Inside the Box." The book is a lesson in altruism as it tells of a gift box in search of a worthy owner. The Grants say in a statement that they want kids to think about giving in a "fun, interactive way" and not think of it as a "one-sided act of sacrifice."
Grant is known for such best-sellers as "Give and Take" and "Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World."
Dial is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.
