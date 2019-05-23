PARIS — A French judicial official says Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been placed under investigation for suspected corruption.
The official says the preliminary charge of "active corruption" was filed in mid-May. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.
The official gave no other details. Le Parisien newspaper says the investigating magistrate suspects Al-Khelaifi of signing off on a $3.5 million payment to former IAAF president Lamine Diack to help Qatar land the track world championships.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Police say 7 died in Indonesia election rioting
Seven people have died in election violence in the Indonesian capital, police said Thursday, as calm returned to the city and the losing presidential candidate prepared to challenge the result in court.
World
Austria: 3 women found dead in Vienna apparently starved
Austrian police say that a woman and her two daughters who were found dead at their Vienna apartment earlier this week appear to have starved to death.
World
The Latest: Dutch PM bikes it to EU election polling booth
The Latest on the European Parliament elections (all times local):
World
Deutsche Bank ready for 'tough cuts' as share price sags
The CEO of Deutsche Bank says he is ready to make "tough cuts" to improve the struggling bank's profitability and raise a "disappointing" share price as negative headlines continue to pursue Germany's biggest bank.
World
India's ruling party claims win with assured lead in votes
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party claimed it had won reelection with a commanding lead in Thursday's vote count, while the stock market soared in anticipation of another five-year term for the pro-business Hindu nationalist leader.