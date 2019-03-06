PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say an 18-year-old and a toddler were shot while riding inside a car.
Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin says the two were shot Tuesday evening while they were inside a car driving on Pleasant Valley Parkway. Both the teenager and the 2½-year-old toddler were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.
Police say the teenager suffered serious injuries and was rushed into surgery but is now currently listed in stable condition . Authorities say the toddler was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.
Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WPRI-TV reports police are still looking for suspects.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Kelsea Ballerini surprised with Grand Ole Opry invitation
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini got a musical surprise of a lifetime in the middle of a duet with Little Big Town when the vocal group changed up the lyrics to their hit "Girl Crush" to ask Ballerini mid-song if she would join the long-running country music show as a member.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:6-7-3(six, seven, three)15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5(fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5(fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Mega…
Nation
Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches
A storm soaking California on Wednesday could trigger mudslides in wildfire burn areas where thousands of residents are under evacuation orders, authorities warned.
Music
R. Kelly tells CBS 'I didn't do this stuff' in interview
In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's fighting for his life.