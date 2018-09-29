Providence Academy senior quarterback Max Anderson ate a Jimmy John's sandwich before his team's game Friday at Mound Westonka. It's not usually a pregame ritual, he said.

"But after tonight, I might have to make it one," he said after the Lions' 27-0 victory.

Anderson ran for one touchdown and threw for two more as the Lions (5-0) handed the White Hawks their first defeat and silenced their fans who packed the bleachers for their homecoming game.

Providence Academy coach Colin Rooney said the team's solid defensive performance allowed Anderson and his offense to take risks. Anderson and senior running back Jeff Ekiyor each rushed for touchdowns as the Lions took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Rooney said it would have been easy for his team to let its guard down at that point.

"We wounded them in the first half," Rooney said. "That's when a team is really dangerous. But we knew … if we scored, we could suck the life out of them."

Early in the third quarter, Anderson completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Julian Cavin and threw a screen pass to Ekiyor that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown.

Anderson finished with 113 passing yards. Ekiyor put up 107 rushing yards.

For Mound Westonka (4-1), quarterback Brandon Hokkanen had 115 passing yards and threw two interceptions.

MADDIE DEBILZAN