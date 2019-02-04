MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The founder of a far-right men's group called the Proud Boys is suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling the organization a hate group.
Gavin McInnes filed the defamation lawsuit Monday in federal court in Alabama. The lawsuit contends the designation is false and damaged his career.
McInnes was a co-founder of Vice Media. He founded the Proud Boys, an organization that describes members as "western chauvinists."
The SPLC says the group is "known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric" and members "maintain affiliations with known extremists."
The SPLC press office did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.
The SPLC in June apologized and agreed to pay $3.4 million to a British group and its founder after labeling them anti-Muslim extremists. Several lawsuits have been filed since then.
