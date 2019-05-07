The prototyping kings at Proto Labs went oh-so-glam this week by helping to make a $63,000 3-D printed rose petal dress that debuted at Monday’s Met Gala in New York City.

The Maple Plain-based company, which is admittedly better known for its plastic-injection molding and metal milling capabilities, rocked it hard May 6, when it partnered with designer Zac Posen and GE Additive to create the one-of-a-kind wearable flower with 21 large 3-D printed petals.

Each petal was about 20 inches in diameter and took about 100-hours to 3-D print at Protolab’s 3-D printing plant in Raleigh, N.C.

Each petal, which cost about $3,000 to complete, was produced using Protolabs stereolithography printing machine. The rose petals were bolted to the dress frame until they produced the look of a full flower.

A model strutted the 30-pound gem on the runway Monday at the charity fundraising event at The Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art [Met Gala]. Protolabs spokeswoman Sarah Ekenberg called the news “super exciting.”

Officials from Zac Posen’s shop said the dress could be reconfigured in a longer length featuring 37 petals. That version took 700 hours of 3-D printing time and more than 400 hours of labor.

Video (02:52): The making of 3D dresses for the Met Gala Video (02:52): The making of 3D dresses for the Met Gala

For the love of art!