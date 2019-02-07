MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. _ Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.3 million.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $112.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.6 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $445.6 million.

Proto Labs shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22 percent in the last 12 months.

