MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. _ Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $20.9 million.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

Proto Labs shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35 percent in the last 12 months.

